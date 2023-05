Gold price pares some of its fall of almost 2% last week, bouncing off from the $1940 area amidst thin liquidity conditions due to US Memorial Day and holidays across Europe. Lower US Treasury bond yields underpin XAU/USD, though a solid US Dollar (USD) caps its rally. The XAU/USD is trading at $1947, above its opening price by 0.08%.

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)