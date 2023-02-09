Gold price grinds higher for the fourth consecutive day amid sluggish session. Market’s reassessment of hawkish Fed talks, China-inspired risk-on mood favor XAU/USD bulls. A light calendar could …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD prints four-day winning streak below $1,900 on Fed, China catalysts - February 9, 2023
- Dubai: Gold prices open steady in early trade - February 9, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD at crossroads amid bearish RSI and potential Bull Cross - February 9, 2023