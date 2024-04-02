Gold price (XAU/USD) attracts some buyers for the sixth straight day on Tuesday and remains well within the striking distance of the all-time peak, around the $2,265-$2,266 area touched the previous …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Strong investment demand will be critical to the direction of XAU/USD in H2 – ANZ - April 2, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD pull-back looks likely without fresh supporting fundamentals in Q2 – ANZ - April 2, 2024
- Gold mining reduced this Amazon rainforest to a moonscape. Now miners are restoring it - April 2, 2024