Gold price correction to pave the way for another leg higher through June 2021 highs. Biden-Putin summit calms nerves but invasion, sanction risks remain on the table. Bull cross on the daily chart …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD pullback could call for fresh upswing, geopolitics to dominate - February 20, 2022
- Gold prices today fall for second day, silver rates go down - February 20, 2022
- UAE: Ukraine crisis to dictate gold prices in coming week, 24K seen trading between $63 and $61 - February 20, 2022