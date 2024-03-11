Gold (XAU/USD) has now gained close to 19% since a recent low in October and almost 7% over the past month alone. Strategists at UBS analyze the yellow metal’s outlook. Potential for a pullback in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- The Unusual Cocktail Driving Gold’s Surprising Rally - March 11, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Look a Bit Sluggish - March 11, 2024
- Which gold investment type is best for inflation protection? - March 11, 2024