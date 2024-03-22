Gold gained traction and advanced above $2,170 in the second half of the day on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% near 4.2%, helping XAU/USD edge higher in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price falls though speculation for Fed rate cuts in June remains firm - March 22, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rally likely to run out of steam – Commerzbank - March 22, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Pulls Back Into Consolidation Area - March 22, 2024