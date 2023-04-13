Unemployment claims for the last week jumped for the second consecutive week. Gold Price Analysis: Set to test the ATH around $2,075; otherwise, it could drop below $2,000. Gold price advances though …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD reaches YTD high around $2,048 amidst US economic slowdown - April 13, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: A pause in the rally, $2,075 still in sight - April 13, 2023
- Gold Price Jumps Toward Record High - April 13, 2023