Gold Price edges higher towards short-term key resistance confluence despite firmer US Dollar. Strong US Treasury bond yields, less acceptance for dedollarization at BRICS underpin Greenback’s run-up, challenging XAU/USD price. Mixed concerns about China …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rebound appears frail below $1,910, PMI in focus - August 22, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold gains on dollar retreat as focus turns to Jackson Hole - August 22, 2023
- That Diablo 4 player who sold a crossbow for 30 billion gold has already spent 2 billion of it on item re-rolls alone - August 22, 2023