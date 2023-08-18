Gold Price clings to mild gains at five-month low while paring weekly losses amid lackluster markets. Pullback in yields, US Dollar joins cautious mood ahead of Jackson Hole speeches to trigger XAU/USD’s corrective bounce. Confusion between China …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rebound appears unconvincing below $1,905 – Confluence Detector - August 18, 2023
- Gold and silver prices today: Yellow metal hits a five-month low, slips 5% YTD. Should you invest now? - August 18, 2023
- Gold price falls Rs 380 to Rs 59,020; silver dips Rs 500 to Rs 72,500 - August 18, 2023