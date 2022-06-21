Gold price picks up bids to refresh intraday high, reverses week-start declines. US dollar remains pressured as traders brace for Powell’s Testimony amid firmer stock futures. Yields, recession fears …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to stay range-bound amid volatile global markets; softer dollar to lend support - June 21, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rebound eyes $1,845 resistance on softer USD, focus on Fed’s Powell - June 21, 2022
- Gold Price Today, 21 June 2022: MCX Gold may trade at Rs 50000-52000 for few sessions; support at Rs 50500 - June 21, 2022