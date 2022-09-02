Gold price consolidate recent losses at six-week low. Hawkish Fed bets, firmer yields keep XAU/USD bears hopeful. Downbeat consensus for US NFP teases corrective bounce as DXY hovers around 20-year …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rebound hinges on US NFP, clear break above $1,717 - September 1, 2022
- New Delaware monument honors Gold Star Families - September 1, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD aims for a pullback above $1,700 on lower consensus for US NFP - September 1, 2022