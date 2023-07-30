Gold Price broke a one-month-old rising support line, now immediate resistance near $1,963, and helped bears cheer the first weekly loss in four. However, the 200-SMA joined the oversold conditions of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rebound prods $1,960 support-turned-resistance ahead of US NFP - July 30, 2023
- Gold price goes up by Rs 300 per tola - July 30, 2023
- Gold and silver prices on July 30: Check latest rates for your city - July 30, 2023