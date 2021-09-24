Gold price rebounds from fresh six-week lows but upside appears limited. USD bounces while Treasury yields rally amid hawkish Fed, Evergrande risks. Bear cross on 4H chart shows that downside appears …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices may fall further next week, MCX silver at fresh low of 2021; here’s what charts say - September 24, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rebounds but not out of the woods yet, Powell in focus - September 24, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices firm as soft dollar, Evergrande crisis lift safe-haven appeal - September 24, 2021