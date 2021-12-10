Gold bounces as concerns over Omicron, China’s property weigh on the market. USD’s retreat appears limited as Treasury yields recover ahead of US inflation. Will US inflation drive gold price above …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rebounds but upside appears limited ahead of US inflation - December 10, 2021
- Gold Price Today: Yellow metal to remain choppy amid global uncertainties. Experts say buy around Rs 47,700 - December 10, 2021
- Gold Price Today: Yellow metal trades above 48,000; Silver trades flat - December 10, 2021