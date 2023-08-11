Gold price gains some positive traction and draws support from a modest US Dollar weakness. Bets for more rate hikes by Federal Reserve and rising US bond yields might cap further gains. A positive tone around the US equity futures might also act as a headwind for the XAU/USD.
