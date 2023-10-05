Gold price snaps the losing streak that began on September 25, trading around $1,830 per troy ounce during the early Asian trading session on Thursday. However, the prices of Gold could face challenges due to market caution regarding the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate trajectory.
