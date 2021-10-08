Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rebounds towards $1765 key resistance amid worsening mood

Update: Gold price is bouncing off a brief dip to near $1750, as the bulls regain control amid deteriorating risk sentiment. China’s property sector worries are back and dampening the market mood, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold hemmed in narrow range as investors eye U.S. jobs data - October 8, 2021
- Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Oct 08, 2021 - October 8, 2021
- Gold Price Today: Yellow metal to remain volatile, may stay rangebound with positive bias - October 8, 2021