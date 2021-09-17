Update: Following Thursday’s sharp decline, the XAU/USD pair managed to stage a rebound in the first half of the day on Friday. After climbing to a daily high of $1,767, however, gold lost its …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD weak, remains near critical support area - September 17, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD recovers above $1,750, looks to post large weekly losses - September 17, 2021
- First Week of November 19th Options Trading For Yamana Gold ](AUY) - September 17, 2021