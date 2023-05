Gold price attracts some buyers in the vicinity of the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and stages a modest recovery from the $1,937-$1,936 area, or over a two-month low touched the previous day. The XAU/USD climbs back above the $1,950 level during the early European session and for now, seems to have snapped a two-day losing streak.

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)