Gold price edges higher to $1,924 amid a decline in US T-bond yields and risk sentiment. The US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI improved to 48.9 in September vs. 47.9 prior. Gold traders will focus on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD recovers some ground above $1,920, investors await US GDP, PCE - September 24, 2023
- Traders upbeat on prospects for gold prices - September 24, 2023
- Gold bars, cash-filled closets, and a posh Benz: 7 bombshells in N.J. Sen. Menendez indictment - September 24, 2023