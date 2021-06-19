Update: Gold (XAU/USD) extends bounce off May’s monthly low to $1,785, up 0.65% intraday, during the early Friday’s trading. In doing so, the gold traders track mildly bid S&P 500 Futures, as well as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD recovers to $1,785, snaps five-day downtrend on USD pullback
Update: Gold (XAU/USD) extends bounce off May’s monthly low to $1,785, up 0.65% intraday, during the early Friday’s trading. In doing so, the gold traders track mildly bid S&P 500 Futures, as well as …