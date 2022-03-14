Gold remains pressured near intraday low but pauses further declines amid market’s indecision. Russia, Ukraine’s high demands for peace weigh on negotiation’s ‘brighter’ progress. China’s covid risk, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold appeal lessened as war in Ukraine drags on - March 14, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD regains $1,975 amid doubts over Ukraine peace, firmer yields - March 14, 2022
- Gold, silver prices slightly down on hopes of Russia-Ukraine peace talks - March 14, 2022