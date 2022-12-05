Gold price has taken out the August 10 high at $1,808, now heading closer toward the July 4 high at $1,814. The next bullish target is seen at the $1,820 round figure.” “The 14-day Relative Strength …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD regains upside traction, eyes $1,814 next - December 5, 2022
- Gold, silver price today, Dec 5, 2022: Precious metals witness hike on MCX | Check latest rates here - December 5, 2022
- Gold Price Today: Yellow metal above 54,000 level on MCX – check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities - December 5, 2022