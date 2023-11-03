Gold price remains confined around $1,985 ahead of the US key event. The lower US Treasury bond yields and the rising odds of tightening cycle ends exert pressure on the USD. The weaker-than-expected Chinese data might cap gold’s upside. Market players await US employment data, including US Nonfarm Payrolls.
