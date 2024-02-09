Fed’s Barkin said the central bank should be patient with rate cuts despite remarkable data showing that inflation is dropping.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains confined around $2,030 amid firmer USD, geopolitical tensions - February 8, 2024
- Erdene Secures Debt Financing for Bayan Khundii Gold Project From Strategic Partner - February 8, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: Bulls Eye Breakout Amidst Low Volatility - February 8, 2024