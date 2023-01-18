Gold price fades the week-start pullback from multi-month high but fails to recover. Softer data from United States failed to recall XAU/USD buyers as US Dollar benefits from firmer yields, downbeat Euro.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains defensive, focus on United Sates Treasury bond yields, Retail Sales - January 17, 2023
- Gold prices still down in anticipation of Fed’s path to tightening - January 17, 2023
- Direct Bullion USA Shares the 3 Reasons Experts Think Gold Is Set to Have a Record Year - January 17, 2023