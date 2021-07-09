Gold bears are pressuring the daily support structure as the greenback wobbles. The euro and US data have weighed on the US dollar on Thursday. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) extends pull …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains heavy around $1,800 as US Treasury yields rebound
Gold bears are pressuring the daily support structure as the greenback wobbles. The euro and US data have weighed on the US dollar on Thursday. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) extends pull …