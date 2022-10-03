However, strategists at TD Securities note that the yellow metal stays immersed in a strong downtrend. “Gold prices remain in a strengthening downtrend, despite the recent respite afforded by the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains in a strengthening downtrend – TDS - October 3, 2022
- Gold price extends rally as Treasury yields retreat continues - October 3, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Continue to Test Resistance - October 3, 2022