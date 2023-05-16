Gold price is sideways below $2020.00 as investors await the US debt-ceiling talks’ outcome for further action. US President Joe Biden aims for closing the argument with approval for a higher borrowing cap without impacting spending initiatives’ budget.
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
