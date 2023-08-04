Gold price remains confined in a narrow range around the $1,930 level. The upbeat data could convince the Federal Reserve (Fed) to hike additional rates. The renewed tensions between the US-China might benefit gold, a traditional safe-haven asset.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains on the defensive below the $1,940 area ahead of US NFP - August 4, 2023
- Gold Price Today, 04 August: Gold flat as traders await US jobs report for cues on US Fed policy - August 4, 2023
- Gold drops to three-week low as risk aversion sentiment favours dollar; prices range-bound, go long on dips - August 4, 2023