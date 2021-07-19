Gold price remains vulnerable as risk-off flows boost the US dollar. ‘Sell everything mode’ engulfs gold price amid Delta covid strain woes. Gold Weekly Forecast: Possible correction to $1,800 as key …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains on track to test key $1792 support – Confluence Detector - July 19, 2021
- Is gold set to shine as the Fed remains highly accommodative? [Video] - July 19, 2021
- Long Term Outlook For The Gold Market - July 19, 2021