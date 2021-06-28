Gold is retracing the Asian rebound despite weaker DXY, yields. Fed’s anxiety over inflation fears and next policy move keep investors on the edge. Gold Weekly Forecast: Sellers look to retain control …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains on track to test May lows at $1766 – Confluence Detector
Gold is retracing the Asian rebound despite weaker DXY, yields. Fed’s anxiety over inflation fears and next policy move keep investors on the edge. Gold Weekly Forecast: Sellers look to retain control …