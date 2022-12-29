Gold price is still sideways above $1,800.00 despite a gradual recovery in the risk-appetite theme. The US Dollar Index has dropped sharply below 104.30 after recording a fresh four-day high of 104.56.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains sideways above $1,800 despite a rebound in risk-on profile - December 28, 2022
- P2 Gold Announces Option Grants - December 28, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears the burden of firmer United States Treasury bond yields - December 28, 2022