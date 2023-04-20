Gold price (XAU/USD) is displaying topsy-turvy moves around $1,994.00 in the early European session. The precious metal is in a directionless mode as investors are awaiting the release of preliminary United States S&P PMI data, which is scheduled for Friday.
