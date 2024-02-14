Gold price holds below $2,000 on the stronger USD and upbeat US CPI report. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation eased to 3.1% in January YoY from 3.4% in December. The ongoing geopolitical …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Potential for Rebound or Continued Fall? - February 14, 2024
- Price Of 21-Karat Gold Hits JD40.6 Per Gram In Local Market - February 14, 2024
- What’s Next For Gold Prices As Inflation Comes In Hotter Than Expected - February 14, 2024