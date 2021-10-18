Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains vulnerable, a test of $1750 is on the cards

Gold price is pressuring lows near $1765. As FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta notes, XAU/USD eyes $1750 after rejection at the critical 200-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $1796. Dynamics …
