Risk-aversion, firmer yields underpin US dollar rebound ahead of the key data. Headlines surrounding China, US ISM Manufacturing PMI could also entertain XAU/USD traders. Gold price (XAU/USD) portrays …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD renews six-week low with eyes on $1,698, US NFP - August 31, 2022
- Crude Oil Price Rebound Unravels After Testing 50-Day SMA - August 31, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD declines towards $1,700 on hawkish Fed bets, US NFP eyed - August 31, 2022