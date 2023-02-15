Gold price is resuming its downtrend below $1,850 in Wednesday’s trading so far. $1,825 remains in sight for XAU/USD bears, as FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta notes. Gold remains vulnerable whilst below the …
