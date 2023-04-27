Gold price regains some positive traction on Wednesday and builds on its steady intraday ascent through the early European session. The XAU/USD retakes the $2,000 psychological mark in the last hour …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD retakes $2,000 amid softer US Dollar, focus remains on US GDP - April 27, 2023
- Current Price of Gold Today (Canada Dollar) - April 27, 2023
- Gold Prices Today: Bullion rises ahead of key US economic data releases - April 27, 2023