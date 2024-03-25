Gold price edges higher on subdued Greenback on Monday. The US Dollar receives downward pressure on speculations of the Fed initiating rate cuts from June. Gold price could face challenge as US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD retraces recent losses, rises to near $2,170 - March 25, 2024
- Gold prices in Riyadh today, Monday 25 March - March 25, 2024
- Gold prices in United Arab Emirates Today Monday 25 March - March 25, 2024