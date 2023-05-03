Gold price (XAU/USD) grind higher after defying the fortnight-old trading range as market players brace for the all-important Federal Reserve (Fed) decision.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD retreat needs acceptance from $1,998 and Fed – Confluence Detector - May 3, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD confirms a trading range breakout ahead of FOMC decision - May 3, 2023
- Gold, silver prices rise on May 3; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata - May 3, 2023