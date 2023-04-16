Moving on, the Gold traders may witness a light calendar and can adhere to consolidation in the XAU/USD price. However, the downbeat prints of the preliminary readings of April’s Purchasing Managers …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD retreat needs validation from $1,977 and Purchasing Managers Indexes - April 16, 2023
- Gold prices rise, LTV ratios shrink - April 16, 2023
- Gold Prices Retreat 1.9 Pct To USD 2,004 Per Ounce - April 16, 2023