Gold Price (XAU/USD) takes offers to refresh intraday low near $1,959 as it reverses the week-start gains amid a sluggish Asian session on Tuesday. That said, a light calendar joins absence of the Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers’ speeches due to the pre-FOMC blackout period to restrict the catalysts of late.
