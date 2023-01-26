Gold price pulls away from a fresh multi-month top amid a modest US Dollar strength. Bets for smaller rate hikes by Federal Reserve, recession fears should help limit losses. Traders now look to the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD retreats from multi-month top amid modest USD recovery, ahead of US GDP - January 26, 2023
- Gold Prices Buoyed by Rally as Investors Get on Board - January 26, 2023
- Gold price hits record reaching over Rs 106 thousand per tola - January 26, 2023