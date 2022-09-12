The XAU/USD, however, manages to hold in the positive territory for the second straight day and remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. A combination of factors fails to assist gold to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD retreats from two-week high, still well bid around $1,725 area - September 12, 2022
- Gold prices up amid expectations of US inflation slowdown - September 12, 2022
- Gold, silver climb as dollar falls to 2-week low - September 12, 2022