Gold price fades the week-start recovery, eyes to retest three-week-old horizontal support. DXY licks its wounds after falling the most in a fortnight, yields retreat. Hawkish Fed bets, looming …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD retreats towards $1,640 support as risk-on mood fades - October 17, 2022
- Morningstar’s List of Gold-Plated Mutual Funds - October 17, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD builds cushion around $1,650, hawkish Fed fears remain elevated - October 17, 2022
Discussion about this post