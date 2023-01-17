Gold price extends the week-start pullback from multi-month high. China reports upbeat GDP, Industrial Production and Retail Sales but NBS comments challenge optimism. Return of full markets underpins US Treasury yields rebound and challenge XAU/USD bulls.
