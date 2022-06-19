Gold price has recovered its opening losses and has reclaimed $1,840.00. Investors should brace for a longer time period for bringing price stability. The precious metal remained weak after it failed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD reverses to near $1,840 despite higher odds of a hawkish July - June 19, 2022
- Analyzing Augusta Gold (AUGG) & Its Rivals - June 19, 2022
- Gold prices hit all time high in Pakistan - June 19, 2022