Gold prices approach the psychologically imposing 1,800 level as Treasury yields and the US Dollar move lower with markets beginning to capitulate to a possible transitory inflation theme.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s path of least resistance appears to the upside – Confluence Detector - May 3, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices ease off 2-month peak on firm dollar, Powell’s comments - May 3, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rises as Market Considers Transitory Inflation Theme - May 3, 2021