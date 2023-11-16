Jobless claims rose to their highest in three months. US yields are sharply falling. The XAU/USD Gold spot price experienced an impressive upward spike on Thursday, rising toward $1,985 and seeing a daily gain of 1.35%. The metal’s momentum was driven by …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold flat as focus shifts to U.S. inflation data - November 16, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as firm dollar counters bets on peak US rates - November 16, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rises as weak US data fueled dovish bets on the Fed - November 16, 2023